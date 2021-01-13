Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. 353,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

