Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after acquiring an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 882,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.