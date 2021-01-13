Norway Savings Bank Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.15. 5,917,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

