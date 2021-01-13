nOS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

