NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $12.13. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 231,992 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -117.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 54,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.77, for a total value of C$803,857.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,776,035.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 90,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.64, for a total value of C$1,139,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at C$103,496.32. Insiders have sold a total of 306,263 shares of company stock worth $4,247,605 over the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

