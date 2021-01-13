Novan, Inc. (VTX:NOVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novan, Inc. (VTX:NOVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 94.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Novan has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

