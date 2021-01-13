Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 34,164.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novanta by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

