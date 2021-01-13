Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NUAN opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

