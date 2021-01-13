Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Hits $6.23 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $104,264.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.