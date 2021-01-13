Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 20th (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRIX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Nurix Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Nurix Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NRIX opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

