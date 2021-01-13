Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1175874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.17.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.60.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.