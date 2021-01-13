Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.92. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 8,442 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $129,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

