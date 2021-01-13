Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,106 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

