Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.10

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.19. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 399,475 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 879,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

