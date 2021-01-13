NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. Stifel Firstegy lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$257.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

