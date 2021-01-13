NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $136.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. NV5 Global traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

