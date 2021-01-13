NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.27. 5,221,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,242. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.75 and a 200-day moving average of $497.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

