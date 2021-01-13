NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

