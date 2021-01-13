NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXPI traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 21,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -334.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
