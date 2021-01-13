NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,589,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 21,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -334.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

