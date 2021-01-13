NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.