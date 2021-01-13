Nxt Hits Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

