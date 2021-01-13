nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $595,120.42 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, nYFI has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $595,120.42 and approximately $131,076.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars.

