OAX (OAX) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $584,917.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

