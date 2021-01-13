ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

