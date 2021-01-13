Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,325.89

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,325.89 and traded as high as $2,507.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,489.00, with a volume of 746,917 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,271.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,325.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of £18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.71.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

