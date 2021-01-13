Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $180.12 million and $38.05 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

