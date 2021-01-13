OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.31. OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,372,936 shares traded.

OGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$130.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.35 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,960.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.