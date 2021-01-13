OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.31. OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,372,936 shares traded.
OGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.
In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,960.
About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
