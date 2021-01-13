ODEM Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $363.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars.

