ODUWA Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $5,530.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.58 or 0.99910300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045997 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.