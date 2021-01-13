ODUWA Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ODUWA token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $12,275.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,367.94 or 1.00001531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

