Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257,354.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $257,354.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.