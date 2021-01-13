OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.