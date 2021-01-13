OG Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 108.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00014822 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

