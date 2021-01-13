OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.0709 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $293,258.24 and approximately $315,129.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

