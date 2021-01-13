Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 25,000 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,301. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.