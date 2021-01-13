Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Decreased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 1.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.57. 20,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,858. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,649 shares of company stock valued at $53,126,426. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

