Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Omega Flex worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.95. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

