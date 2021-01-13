ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -910.02, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.