OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading 5.3% Higher

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.39. 1,440,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,336,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

