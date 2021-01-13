Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the December 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 48,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,732. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.19.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

