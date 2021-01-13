One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 229.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

