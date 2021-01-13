OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 56,035 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

USB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 251,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

