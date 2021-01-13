OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.08. 166,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

