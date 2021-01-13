OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Hits $125,018.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $125,018.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

