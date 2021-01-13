OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.80. 525,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 491,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.