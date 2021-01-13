Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 102101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.38. The company has a current ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

