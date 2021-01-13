Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Ooma worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 504.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

