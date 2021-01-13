Opacity (OPCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,753.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $883,298.52 and approximately $7,753.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

