Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 2%

Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) (LON:ORPH)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,579,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,830,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £173.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.13.

About Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a clinical research organization pharmaceutical services company with a focus on virology, vaccine studies, and orphan drugs in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. It operates a virtual rep, a pharmaceutical commercialization platform for rare/orphan disease space; and develops Genomic Health Data platform, a collection of infectious disease progression data.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan plc (ORPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.