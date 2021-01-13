Open Platform Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $982,344.24 and $25,383.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

